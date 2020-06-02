Dying Light 2 is reportedly in “the last stretch” of its development according to Techland’s Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektala.

After a report circulated the internet stating that the upcoming open world Zombie survival game was in development hell, senior PR manager Ola Sondej had to come out to strike down the “inaccurate” rumours.

The report caused the developer to publicly state that the game is currently “in a good place” but they’re now deciding to expand their developmental transparency to quell the fears of fans.

“[Techland is in] the last stretch for this project”, said lead game designer Tymon Smektala. “There’s a whole team at Techland that works on the announcement of the release date for the game and every piece of info that accompanies it, and I know they want to surprise players, so I don’t want to spoil it for them or our community.”

One of the most wild rumours that made the rounds after the release of the inaccurate report was that of internal struggles between writer Chris Avellone and higher ups at Techland, a point of contention that just isn’t true.

“I enjoy working on Dying Light 2, and I enjoy working with Techland. Design elements do get discussed and iterated on, and that’s a normal part of any game development process,” Avellone said. “In the end, you do the best work you can to support the gameplay and vision for the title; that’s a designer’s job.”

“While [creative director] Adrian Ciszewski and I discussed story, I never felt like there was any conflict. It’s normal for all design elements to be iterated on, not just narrative. Story is a key element for Dying Light 2, and it’s important to the team and I to get it right.”

Oh, and Microsoft isn’t buying Techland.