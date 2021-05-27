Techland’s has debuted its new news program, Dying 2 Know, which is filled with news all about Dying Light 2, being more transparent after their long silence.

The first episode of this new program features interviews with some of the developers to talk through the game, as well as showing off a new gameplay trailer, and of course announcing the release date, December 7th, 2021.

You don’t have to have played Dying Light 1 to enjoy the sequel, as the 20-year gap is more than enough time to change. For example, we lost the war to the zombies apparently.

For those who haven’t yet experienced Dying Light, or just want to buy it again, Techland has also unveiled the Platinum Edition of Dying Light, which includes all the content ever released for the game at the lowest ever price.

In a moment everyone was undoubtedly looking forward to, Dying Light 2 finally got another gameplay trailer, showing off the state of the game at the moment.

As we saw in the first gameplay trailer, there was more talk about how you can shape the game world as you play, depending on what decisions you make and who you side with between the three main warring factions.

After 15 years of mutated evolution, it also looks like there are some new viral enemy types that come out at night, which should be as dangerous as it is rewarding, just as it was in the first Dying Light.

Similarly to the first game, it looks like there’ll be a lot of good parkouring action, and some nicely weighted combat to match. This refined combat should be enhanced further through abilities and distinct combat styles that let you tailor how you play. We should be finding out more about the parkour in the next Dying 2 Know episode which wasn’t given a release date.

Also revealed during this event was the news that Dying light 2 has 4 player co-op, allowing you to play with your friends, and join their games to see how they’ve shaped their worlds.

Preorders for Dying Light 2 are open now before the 7th December 2021 release date where it will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.