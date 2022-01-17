In another attempt to get you to never stop playing Dying Light 2, Techland has announced that the game will be getting five years of post-launch content.

In a post on Twitter, Techland has revealed that after you’ve completed the full 500 hours of content within Dying Light 2, they want you to keep coming back to the game as it’ll be getting plenty of updates, just like its baby brother Dying Light.

“We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love,” Techland revealed on Twitter, much to the delight of fans who’ve seemingly gotten over the daunting claimed 500 hours of playtime now that Techland has cleared things up.

Five full years of updates for a game may sound a little dubious from a studio that’s not butchering their game to sell it as a ‘Games as a Service’ title, but Techland has proved it’s possible as they’ve already done it once before.

After launching to only moderate success in 2015, the original Dying Light has been updated more times than we can count at this point to make it an exceptional zombie slaying romp with a mountain of content to enjoy. It’s even being worked on to this day, seven years after launch, as a next-gen patch is still in the works.

Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/SgaNynkrzI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 14, 2022

With the release of Dying Light 2 only a few short weeks away, it’s safe to say that the hype train is running at full steam, especially after the final Dying 2 Know stream, in which Techland debuted co-op gameplay, as well as a brief console comparison.

Dying Light 2 is currently planned to launch on February 4th 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.