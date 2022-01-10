Dying Light 2 developer Techland has stated on Twitter that their upcoming zombie-filled blockbuster will take “at least 500 hours” to fully complete and people aren’t all too happy about that.

“To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll need at least 500 hours,” Techland stated on Twitter over the weekend before equating that mammoth amount of time to “almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!”

From their enthusiasm, Techland is clearly pleased with themselves at how broad they’ve managed to make Dying Light 2, however the reception to almost 21 full days of playtime hasn’t been as enthusiastic as Techland may have hoped.

Across Twitter players began to recoil at the sheer supposed breadth of Dying Light 2, worrying that it’ll be predominantly a mindless hunt for collectables, or simply so insurmountably long that no one would ever finish it.

In response to this growing criticism, Techland took to Twitter once more, stating that “500 hours is related to maxing out the game – finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world.”

“A regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don’t worry,” Techland continued.

UPDATE:

Dying Light 2 is currently planned to launch on February 4th 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.