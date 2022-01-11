Techland has revealed that Dying Light 2’s claimed 500 hours of playtime isn’t as daunting as it first seems, as the main story can be completed in a much more reasonable 20 hours.

In a statement issued following our article on Dying Light 2’s worrying 500 hours of playtime, Techland has said that their previously shared graphic and playtime “represents a very specific gameplay style amid many possibilities for players to play how they want,” so you won’t always be in for the 500-hour long haul.

Instead, “a focused playthrough of Dying Light 2’s main story can be completed in about 20 hours; more for some, less for others,” a spokesperson for the company explained.

For those after more from Dying Light 2, we were told that “completing all the side quests, learning about the world’s history, and engaging with all characters can easily take 80 hours or more, depending on playstyle.”

If you want everything, and Techland mean everything then you’ll need the full 500 hours of playtime which Techland boasted about on Twitter. This will supposedly be plenty of time to “find every collectable, listen to every dialogue, fetch every Easter egg, finish every possible ending, and visit every corner of the world.”

Dying Light 2 is currently planned to launch on February 4th 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.