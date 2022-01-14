In the final Dying 2 Know livestream before the release of Dying Light 2, Techland has showcased co-op gameplay and a brief console comparison.

After first being announced at E3 in 2018, Dying Light 2 has had a long and sordid history with development reportedly being “a total mess.” Finally, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for Techland, as the release is finally only a few short weeks away.

To celebrate this imminent release of what used to be Steam’s most wishlisted game, Techland has shown off a sneak peek at the four-player co-op that you’ll be able to enjoy in the game from start to finish with your gaggle of zombie-slaying friends.

Unfortunately, it’s a very brief sneak peek for now, with only thirty seconds of gameplay to admire, but Techland did at least let us know that players will be able to vote on story moments throughout the campaign and keep their items and progression when they leave the session.

During the final Dying 2 Know livestream, Techland also showcased another brief look at Dying Light 2 running on a variety of consoles, showing how it will look on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X.

While each edition of Dying Light 2 manages to look generally pretty good for a zombie apocalypse, it’s hard to tell just how much the current-gen editions of the game suffer in detail thanks to Techland sneakily using a shrunken window for the gameplay.

Dying Light 2 is currently planned to launch on February 4th 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.