Rockstar has announced GTA Online’s latest DLC, The Contract, which features GTA V protagonist Franklin, as well as rapper Dr. Dre.

In the new story DLC, players in GTA Online will be tasked with assisting Franklin, and Chop the Dog, in running a “celebrity solutions agency” that is gunning for a high-profile client, which just so happens to be non-other than Dr. Dre.

Featuring exclusive brand new music from the Grammy award-winning rapper, the DLC’s story will focus on Dr. Dre’s phone, which “isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands.”

This hunt for Dr. Dre’s phone will apparently lead players on a “wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city.”

Alongside the story content, The Contract DLC will also feature a compact EMP launcher to grief other online players with, The Agency building, Enus Jubilee and Dewbauchee Champion vehicles, and even an “eclectic new radio station.”

The GTA Online The Contract DLC is due to launch on December 15th, with more information to be revealed in the coming days. We’ll likely be seeing GTA Online at The Game Awards, so don’t get excited thinking it’s Grand Theft Auto 6, as that’s still a long way away.