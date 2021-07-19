Rockstar has announced that when GTA Online launches later this year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, it will have exclusive “all-new speed improvements” and upgrades.

“These special upgrades will only be on PS5 and Series X|S versions of GTAV” Rockstar announced in the tweet, showcasing a banner for the freshly announced Grand Theft Auto Online Los Santos Tuners update.

With only “select vehicles” being due for these next-gen speedier upgrades, it could be possible that some of the soon to be introduced tuner culture focused vehicles are set to be upgraded, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

From the tweet, it’s unclear if these special upgrades will also be coming to the PC version of GTA Online, which is meant to be updated and upgraded in order to keep up to date with what’s going on in the next-gen versions.

With next-gen players being offered faster vehicles that are unobtainable on other versions, this has also cast doubts on whether the next-gen versions will have cross-play with past generations since it would be blatantly unfair for current-gen players, although Rockstar are yet to confirm wether this is true.

While this move obviously isn’t going to make a lot of people happy, it’s not a groundbreaking development, as Rockstar did promise, and or warn, us about this last August when exclusive content for GTA Online’s next-gen versions was announced in an earnings call.

When GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more. These special upgrades will be available only on PS5 and Series X|S versions of GTAV — stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/R9SS2miSC8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 18, 2021

Grand Theft Auto V, and the standalone version of GTA Online, will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11th 2021. The PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online as expected to be shut down soon after in December of 2021.