In a list showcasing the games to look forward to throughout the second half of 2021, the official German PlayStation Blog has unveiled that Grand Theft Auto V will run at 4K 60fps.

“You have never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to a bold graphic update in crisp 4K resolution and you make the city extremely smooth and unsafe thanks to a smooth 60 FPS,” the PlayStation Blog article reads after being thoroughly butchered by Google Translate.

Even with the poor translation, it’s clear as day to see how well Grand Theft Auto V will be running, with “4K” and “smooth 60 FPS” thankfully surviving the translation.

Despite any improvements that Rockstar are making this next-gen re-release of Grand Theft Auto V, it’s hardly a surprise that, with all the power of the PS5 on tap, the soon to be eight-year-old game can be pushed to run at 4k 60fps.

We’ll likely be able to expect a similar showing on the Xbox Series X, however, nothing has been confirmed just yet about how well this next-gen remaster of Grand Theft Auto V will run on either the Xbox Series X or Series S consoles.

Grand Theft Auto V is expected to launch on the 11th of November 2021 for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, unless anything goes awry and the game ends up needing more polish.

The standalone version of GTA Online, which will also be releasing on next-gen consoles, will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for the first three months, so it will release on Xbox Series X|S in February of 2022.