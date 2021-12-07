Xbox has ‘leaked’ the news that during The Game Awards, four new unannounced games will be announced as launching day one on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The ‘leaked’ email comes to us courtesy of the Xbox Games Pass for PC Twitter account, which shared an “extremely confidential” email from fictional Xbox employee Melissa McGamepass.

In the fictitious email, Melissa stated that “during The Game Awards, we’re announcing four additional games coming Day One to Game Pass for PC, on top of our already elite lineup!”

The four unannounced games that are coming to Game Pass for PC are listed at the bottom of the email, however, they’re each covered with comical redacted stickers, so we’ll just have to wait for the official announcement during The Game Awards.

The most we could possibly tell from the redacted section of the email is that one of the games might have an exceptionally long name, but we’re not too sure how useful that information actually is.

Thank you, Melissa pic.twitter.com/shmfYt5tCo — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 6, 2021

Alongside the tease of four new announcements, the email from Melissa McGamepass reiterated the currently announced lineup of games coming to Game Pass for PC on Day One in the future. The full list is as follows: