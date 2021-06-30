Unluckily for hopeful Grand Theft Auto fans waiting for the next instalment, GTA 6 is reportedly going to launch in 2025 according to new leaks.

Supplied by serial leaker Tom Henderson in a recent video, he claims that GTA 6 will see the return of Vice City in a modern-day guise when it launches in 2025, however, he notes that while his leaks are often accurate, he’s not known for Grand Theft Auto leaks.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City is also apparently going to have Fortnite-esque elements such as a changing and evolving map over the game’s lifespan. This should help to keep the ageing GTA Online feeling fresh after launch, with more than just the occasional morsel of content to keep players interested.

What exactly might happen as the map evolves is unclear, however, the map is expected to be smaller than other leaks are speculating it is if you’ve seen those about. With the map changes bringing in new areas and expanding the map according to Henderson, it sounds like it shouldn’t get too stale or stay too small for long.

Henderson went on to say that GTA 6 will have multiple playable characters similar to Grand Theft Auto 5, with one of those protagonists being female. This character will supposedly be the hacker of the group, implying more focused roles rather than GTA 5’s do it all protagonists.

With GTA 6 set to be all the way away in 2025, there’s a strong possibility that some, if not all, of these details, may change by the time the game releases. If it does indeed launch in 2025, then it sounds like there’s a long time to wait yet before we get any more information while Rockstar prioritises employee health.