Best TED Downloader: 5 Reliable Tools

If you’re a fan of talks that inspire and educate, the best TED downloader would be a must-have tool. I tested over 15 apps and ranked the top 5 in terms of ease of use, download speed, compatibility, and supported formats.

YT Saver simplifies downloading videos from multiple websites, including TED, and converting them into your preferred format. It allows you to download videos in various resolutions, including 8K quality, unlike other apps on my list like Allinonedownloader.

However, you must download the app to start using it as there’s no web version.

You can include any platform you want to download videos from by adding its URL – YT Saver supports over 1000 services.

You can convert any downloaded video to a format of your choice using its converter feature.

Pros

Supports over 1,000 platforms.

Has over 20 video formats.

Fast download speed within 30 seconds.

Cons

It’s a paid platform.

Get YT Saver

Allinonedownloader is a versatile TED downloader site that supports various formats, including MP4, MP3, 3GP, and M4A. You can download videos in either SD or HD quality.

It also supports image formats such as PNG, GIF, and JPG and it’s free to use, unlike YTSaver.

You can also download videos from different social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more.

Pros

It supports video and image downloads.

Supports MP4, MP3, 3GP, and M4A formats.

No download limit.

Cons

Some downloads take more than 5 minutes.

Get Allinonedownloader

VideoFK is a versatile tool that serves as both a converter and downloader. It handles videos from various platforms like TED and converts them into high-quality MP3 or MP4 formats.

It supports numerous video formats including MP4, M4V, 3GP, WMV, FLV, MO, MP3, WEBM, and more.

Apart from TED, you can download from a ton of other platforms like Vimeo, YouTube, TikTok, and many more.

You can access this tool across various devices, including PCs, smartphones, iPads, and tablets, making it convenient if you’re on the go. Also, it’s free to use, unlike YTSaver.

Pros

It’s compatible with PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.

Supports MP4, M4V, 3GP, WMV, FLV, MO, MP3, WEBMvideo formats.

Fast downloads in less than 15 seconds.

Cons

It has no download quality options.

Get VideoFK

This tool allows you to download TED video talks in different resolutions from SD to 4K. Also, you can extract your favorite songs in MP3 format from well-known music platforms, which is not the case with other apps like VideoFK and Vdsave.

Freedownloadvideo lets you pick any video quality of your choice from 180p to 1080p.

Furthermore, the tool offers Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, and Safari browser extensions. You can download videos from over 50 major platforms including BiliBili, Dailymotion, LinkedIn, and more.

Pros

Supports different types of video quality.

Compatible with several browser extensions.

It’s free to use.

Cons

It has pop-up ads.

Get Freedownloadvideo

Vdsave is a free and easy-to-use tool to download videos and audio from TED talks. It’s fast – takes less than 30 seconds to download – and has a simple interface.

Also, you can pick the quality you want from 180p to 1080p, each with a different size.

Apart from TED, you can also download content from SoundCloud and other major platforms.

Pros

Free to use

No registration is required.

Supports different browser extensions.

Cons

Runs Ads.

Get Vdsave

How to Download From TED

Follow the below steps to extract any video from TED. I’ll be using YT Saver as an example:

Go to the official YT Saver website, then download the app and launch it on your device.

Tap Online.

Tap on the plus icon and add TED’s URL and name.

Click on TED, select the video you want to extract then tap Download.

Your video should appear on the downloaded button.

Is It Legal to Download From TED?

Yes. Downloading content from TED Talks is legal. TED allows free streaming of their talks on their website and official apps, and you can get videos for offline non-commercial use.

However, it’s best to check TED’s terms of service for specific rules about downloading.

You can now extract your favorite TED talk video in any format using the best TED downloader tools I showed you above. Which one did you pick? Let me know in the comments below!