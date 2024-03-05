Best TED Downloader: 5 Reliable Tools

Reading time icon 4 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Dennis Otieno 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

best TED downloader

If you’re a fan of talks that inspire and educate, the best TED downloader would be a must-have tool. I tested over 15 apps and ranked the top 5 in terms of ease of use, download speed, compatibility, and supported formats.

Eager to know which tools made it to the top 5? Read on.

YTSaver

YT Saver website

YT Saver simplifies downloading videos from multiple websites, including TED, and converting them into your preferred format. It allows you to download videos in various resolutions, including 8K quality, unlike other apps on my list like Allinonedownloader.

However, you must download the app to start using it as there’s no web version.  

You can include any platform you want to download videos from by adding its URL – YT Saver supports over 1000 services.

YT Saver supported plarforms

That’s not all.

You can convert any downloaded video to a format of your choice using its converter feature.

YT Saver converter

Pros

  • Supports over 1,000 platforms.
  • Has over 20 video formats.
  • Fast download speed within 30 seconds.

Cons

  • It’s a paid platform.

Get YT Saver

Allinonedownloader

Allinonedownloader website

Allinonedownloader is a versatile TED downloader site that supports various formats, including MP4, MP3, 3GP, and M4A. You can download videos in either SD or HD quality.

It also supports image formats such as PNG, GIF, and JPG and it’s free to use, unlike YTSaver.

Allinonedownloader video quality

You can also download videos from different social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more.

Allinonedownloader platforms

Pros

  • It supports video and image downloads.
  • Supports MP4, MP3, 3GP, and M4A formats.
  • No download limit.

Cons

  • Some downloads take more than 5 minutes.

Get Allinonedownloader

VideoFK

VideoFK website

VideoFK is a versatile tool that serves as both a converter and downloader. It handles videos from various platforms like TED and converts them into high-quality MP3 or MP4 formats.

It supports numerous video formats including MP4, M4V, 3GP, WMV, FLV, MO, MP3, WEBM, and more.

VideoFK video

Apart from TED, you can download from a ton of other platforms like Vimeo, YouTube, TikTok, and many more.

VideoFK supported platforms

You can access this tool across various devices, including PCs, smartphones, iPads, and tablets, making it convenient if you’re on the go. Also, it’s free to use, unlike YTSaver.

Pros

  • It’s compatible with PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
  • Supports MP4, M4V, 3GP, WMV, FLV, MO, MP3, WEBMvideo formats.
  • Fast downloads in less than 15 seconds.

Cons

  • It has no download quality options.

Get VideoFK

Freedownloadvideo

Freedownloadvideo website

This tool allows you to download TED video talks in different resolutions from SD to 4K. Also, you can extract your favorite songs in MP3 format from well-known music platforms, which is not the case with other apps like VideoFK and Vdsave.

Freedownloadvideo lets you pick any video quality of your choice from 180p to 1080p.

Freedownloadvideo video quality

Furthermore, the tool offers Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, and Safari browser extensions. You can download videos from over 50 major platforms including BiliBili, Dailymotion, LinkedIn, and more.

Freedownloadvideo supported platforms

Pros

  • Supports different types of video quality.
  • Compatible with several browser extensions.
  • It’s free to use.

Cons

  • It has pop-up ads.

Get Freedownloadvideo

Vdsave

VDSave website

Vdsave is a free and easy-to-use tool to download videos and audio from TED talks. It’s fast – takes less than 30 seconds to download – and has a simple interface.

Also, you can pick the quality you want from 180p to 1080p, each with a different size.

VDSave video quality

Apart from TED, you can also download content from SoundCloud and other major platforms.

VDSave supported platforms

Pros

  • Free to use
  • No registration is required.
  • Supports different browser extensions.

Cons

  • Runs Ads.

Get Vdsave

How to Download From TED

Follow the below steps to extract any video from TED. I’ll be using YT Saver as an example:

  1. Go to the official YT Saver website, then download the app and launch it on your device.
Run YT Saver on your device
  1. Tap Online.
YT Saver online button
  1. Tap on the plus icon and add TED’s URL and name.
Add TED on YT Saver
  1. Click on TED, select the video you want to extract then tap Download.
Download on YT Saver
  1. Your video should appear on the downloaded button.
Downloaded videos

Yes. Downloading content from TED Talks is legal. TED allows free streaming of their talks on their website and official apps, and you can get videos for offline non-commercial use.

However, it’s best to check TED’s terms of service for specific rules about downloading.

You can now extract your favorite TED talk video in any format using the best TED downloader tools I showed you above. Which one did you pick? Let me know in the comments below!

More about the topics: TED downloader

Dennis Otieno

Dennis Otieno Shield

Tech Content Writer

Dennis is a tech content writer who loves writing engaging articles on the latest technology trends, cybersecurity, and software reviews. He breaks down complex topics into reader-friendly content to help audiences relate to every concept.