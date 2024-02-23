Best SoundCloud Downloader - Top 9 Tools for Offline Listening
If you’re looking for the best SoundCloud downloader, my experience with these apps might help you decide.
As someone who spends a considerable amount of time exploring and enjoying music on SoundCloud, I’ve always been on the lookout for efficient ways to download my favorite tracks for offline listening. Although SoundCloud has an in-built functionality for downloads, it only works if the artists have allowed it when uploading.
Over the years, I’ve tested numerous apps, each claiming to offer the best features and user experience, but of course, not each of them is good. After trying several options, I’ve compiled a list of the best ones to save you the hassle and time.
From ease of use to download quality, I’ve tested them all thoroughly on various factors. Here’s what I found!
Best SoundCloud Downloader Software
Note: Most of the apps listed below are advertised as video downloaders. I’ve personally tested all of them, and they worked absolutely fine for downloading soundtracks from SoundCloud.
1. YT Saver
Overall Rating: 4.7/5
At the top of my list is YT Saver, a tool that impressed me with its versatility and performance. It’s a comprehensive app that caters to almost all your downloading needs across various platforms.
Key Features
- Support: Beyond SoundCloud, it works with over 10,000 sites. Whether it’s a podcast from SoundCloud or a lecture series on YouTube, it’s got you covered.
- Top Quality: It doesn’t just download; it ensures the audio quality is top-notch, up to 320kbps.
- Bulk Actions: The ability to handle playlists or multiple downloads simultaneously is a godsend for batch operations.
- Format Freedom: Whether you need an MP3 for your phone or an AVI for the media player, it flexibly adapts.
Why is YT Saver in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
It strikes the perfect balance between functionality and ease of use, offering high-quality downloads and a range of formats to choose from.
YT Saver Pricing
- There’s a free version for casual users.
- The Lifetime plan costs $49.95
- Monthly Plan is for $29.95
- Yearly plan costs $39.95
- Yearly Business Plan costs $355.95
|Pros
|Cons
2. 4K Video Downloader
|
Overall Rating: 4.6/5
The 4K Video Downloader is a straightforward tool that makes downloading music and videos a breeze. Its name might suggest it’s all about videos, but it’s just as effective for music tracks.
Key Features
- High-Quality Results: Offers downloads in top quality, ensuring your audio is crisp.
- Smart Mode: A one-click setting for your preferred format and quality, streamlining the process.
- Comprehensive Downloads: Capable of grabbing entire playlists or channels.
Why is the 4K Video Downloader in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
Its simplicity, combined with the ability to download high-quality audio, makes it a go-to for anyone looking to quickly save their favorite tracks.
4K Video Downloader Pricing
- A basic free version for occasional use.
- A yearly plan costs $15 for three devices.
- A lifetime plan of $25 unlocks the premium features for three computers.
|Pros
|Cons
3. By Click Downloader
|
Overall Rating: 4.6/5
By Click Downloader focuses on ease of use. It offers a one-click solution to download music and videos from various platforms, including SoundCloud.
Key Features
- Simplicity: Designed to be straightforward, removing the complexity from the download process.
- Adaptable Formats: Whether it’s MP3 for music or MP4 for videos, it offers a good range of formats.
- Playlist and Channel Downloads: A feature that’s particularly handy for catching up on series or curating music collections.
Why is By Click Downloader in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
Its user-friendly approach, combined with versatile format support, makes it ideal for those who want a hassle-free downloading experience.
By Click Downloader Pricing
- A free version is available, albeit with limited capabilities.
- The full version is priced at $4.99 for a single device, unlocking all the features.
|Pros
|Cons
4. Video Hunter
|
Overall Rating: 4.5/5
Video Hunter is known for its ability to capture high-quality audio and video from over a thousand websites.
Key Features
- High-Quality Downloads: It ensures that the audio quality is top-tier, catering to the needs of serious audiophiles.
- Multiple Downloads: The ability to download multiple tracks or playlists at once is a game-changer for efficiency.
- User-Friendly Interface: Its straightforward layout makes navigating and downloading a breeze.
Why is Video Hunter in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
Its commitment to quality, combined with a wide range of supported sites, makes it an excellent choice for quality-conscious users.
Video Hunter Pricing
- There’s a limited free version for those wanting to try it out.
- Premium plans start at $14.95/month for 1 PC and 1 Android device, offering unrestricted access to all features.
- Yearly plan cost $45.95 for 2 PCs and 2 Android devices.
|Pros
|Cons
5. Allavsoft – Video and Music Downloader
|
Overall Rating: 4.5/5
Allavsoft is a powerful downloader that stands out for its website compatibility and converting ability.
Key Features
- Batch Capability: It excels at downloading multiple files simultaneously.
- Format Versatility: Support for a wide range of formats ensures your downloads are compatible with any device.
- Direct Playback: A built-in player allows you to preview your downloads, ensuring they meet your expectations before saving.
Why is Allavsoft in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
Its robust feature set for both downloads and conversions makes it a top choice for users looking for a versatile tool.
Allavsoft Pricing
- A free trial is available, giving you a taste of its capabilities.
- The full version’s price is $19.99/month and $29.99/year.
- There’s also a lifetime offer at $69.99.
|Pros
|Cons
6. StreamFab YouTube Downloader
|
Overall Rating: 4.5/5
Despite its name, StreamFab YouTube Downloader offers extensive support for over a thousand sites, including SoundCloud.
Key Features
- Wide Platform Support: Downloads aren’t just limited to YouTube; SoundCloud and other platforms are also supported.
- High-Speed Downloads: With features like turbo-speed, waiting times are significantly reduced.
- Cloud Storage: An innovative feature that allows you to save your downloads directly to cloud storage, freeing up local space.
Why is StreamFab in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
Its combination of high-quality downloads and user-friendly features like background playback make it a standout choice.
StreamFab Pricing
- A free version caters to basic needs.
- The premium version, starting at $19.99/month or $49.99 for a lifetime subscription.
|Pros
|Cons
7. CleverGet Video Downloader
|
Overall Rating: 4.4/5
CleverGet impresses with its ability to download videos and music quickly and in high resolution from a wide range of websites.
Key Features
- Extensive Support: Supports downloads from over 1000 websites.
- Batch Downloading: It’s ideal for saving multiple files at once.
- Speedy Downloads: Prioritizes speed, ensuring downloads are completed swiftly.
Why is CleverGet in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
Its fast downloading capabilities and support for high-resolution content make it a top pick for users who value speed and quality.
CleverGet Pricing
- A free trial allows you to test its features.
- The full version is priced at $29.95/month or $47.99/lifetime.
|Pros
|Cons
8. SnapDownloader
|
Overall Rating: 4.4/5
SnapDownloader wins points for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive support for downloading content from numerous platforms.
Key Features
- Cross-Platform Compatibility: With support for over 900 websites, including SoundCloud, it’s a versatile tool for all your downloading needs.
- Audio Trimming: A built-in feature that allows you to trim and download only the parts of audio you want.
Why is SnapDownloader in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
Its combination of ease of use, quality, and additional features like the video trimmer make it a versatile tool for all your downloading needs.
SnapDownloader Pricing
- A 24-hour free trial with full features is available.
- The premium version comes in 3 subscriptions. $7.99/ month, $16.99/ 3 months, and $29.99/ year.
- The lifetime license is priced at $39.99.
|Pros
|Cons
9. YTD Downloader
|
Overall Rating: 4.3/5
YTD Downloader keeps things simple, offering straightforward functionality for downloading music and videos from a variety of sources.
Key Features
- Ease of Use: Its intuitive interface makes it accessible to users of all skill levels.
- Format Conversion: Not just a downloader, YTD also converts videos to different formats, adding flexibility to how you enjoy your media.
- Support for Multiple Sites: Whether it’s SoundCloud or another platform, YTD adapts to your downloading needs.
Why is YTD Downloader in my best SoundCloud downloader list?
Its simplicity and effectiveness in handling downloads and conversions without fuss make it a reliable choice for many.
YTD Downloader Pricing
- A basic free version covers essential needs.
- The premium subscriptions start at $6.99/month, speed up downloads, and add more features.
|Pros
|Cons
How To Download From SoundCloud
Downloading a track from SoundCloud is pretty straightforward. Here’s how to do that using the YT Saver application:
- Download YT Saver from its official website.
- Run the installer file and follow the onscreen instructions.
- Now, open SoundCloud, navigate to the track or playlist you wish to download, and copy the sharing link.
- Open YT Saver, click on the “Paste URL” button, and paste the copied link.
- If you’ve pasted the playlist link, select the particular songs you want to download or select all.
- Select your preferred format and quality for the download. For music, I recommend MP3 at 320kbps.
- Click on the “Download” button. Once completed, you can find your downloaded track in the designated folder.
Listen To Your Favorite SoundCloud Music Offline
After personally testing each of these SoundCloud downloader applications, I can confidently say that they all offer quality features suited for different preferences and needs. Whether you prioritize high-quality downloads, ease of use, or specific functionalities like batch downloading or live stream capture, there’s a tool on this list for you.
YT Saver remains my top recommendation for its versatility, user-friendly interface, and high-quality output. However, I encourage you to explore each option to find the one that best fits your downloading habits and requirements.