Best Vimeo Downloader: 5 Fast & Secure Options

Finding the best Vimeo downloader involves testing many apps that claim they can achieve this. For this reason, I explored and tried more than ten apps and chose the five best options.

Below is my comprehensive list and the details about each software. Read on to find out more!

Best Vimeo Downloader Software

YT Saver is a top-rated Vimeo downloader known for its user-friendly interface, fast download speeds, and output quality.

Even more, it offers support for various other platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, Twitch, etc.

The built-in browser includes a handy extension, making it even easier for users to download their favorite Vimeo videos.

Overall, YT Saver perfectly combines functionality and ease of use, making it my top choice.

Pros:

The software doesn’t limit your download speed

It can download playlists or entire channels

A built-in video-to-video and video-to-audio converter

Provides a specific section to see your download history

Cons:

The free trial has some limitations

Get YTSaver

VideoProc from Digiarty is my second pick as it offers excellent features and a well-designed interface.

This powerful app uses Level-3 GPU hardware acceleration for a speedy downloading experience regardless of file size.

The software supports various video and audio formats.

It also offers excellent video editing capabilities, including trimming, merging, adding subtitles, and applying visual effects.

VideoProc by Digiarty is one of the best Vimeo downloader options that packs a wide range of features besides its primary function.

Pros:

Includes basic video editing options

Can also record videos while streaming content

Uses GPU acceleration for transcoding and editing

Can process 4K, 8K, and HDR videos

Supports over 370 codecs and 420 format conversion types

Cons:

The editing features are limited

Wondershare AllMyTube is an efficient video downloader with a user-friendly interface.

The app allows downloads from over 1000 websites and supports seven different display resolutions, ensuring high-quality experiences for any device.

You can use the app to convert videos to more than 16 file formats.

Moreover, you can download only the audio from any Vimeo video, which is especially useful for podcasts.

Even though the app doesn’t automatically download videos while surfing, it’s still worth considering.

Pros:

Includes batch download and conversion features

Output resolution can be customized

Has a built-in media player

Can perform video-to-video and video-to-audio conversions

Cons:

The download speeds are limited compared to other options

It doesn’t include support for all file formats

4K Video Downloader is a capable video download app that works seamlessly on Vimeo and many other platforms.

This app was designed with high-quality downloads in mind, up to 8K resolution.

You can select your quality settings, such as UHD 8K, HD 4K, HQ 2K, 1080p, and more.

The 4K Downloader also allows you to adjust your connection speed.

Pros:

Can download content seamlessly from multiple platforms

Fully compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux OSs

Specialized in downloading high-quality 4K and 360-degree videos

Can isolate the audio from videos

Cons:

It can’t download playlists like other tools

Video transfer to mobile devices isn’t included

SnapDownloader supports downloading videos from more than 900 platforms, including Vimeo.

You can use the built-in browser and navigate to Vimeo or use the shortcut that appears in the list.

You can download videos ranging from 144p to 8K with one click on the button.

You can find all your videos in the Downloads tab and the correct sub-tab, depending on the status.

You can customize the software with various settings, including the number of parallel downloads it can manage.

Pros:

You can download 15 videos simultaneously

Speedy video processing without any speed caps

Clean and user-friendly interface

It offers 24/7 customer support

Cons:

You can explore the free trial for only 48 hours

How To Download From Vimeo

Download, install, and run the YTSaver app. Click the Online tab. Select Vimeo from the list of apps. Navigate to the video you want to download, and click the yellow Download button. Once it’s done, you can find your clip in the Downloaded section.

Vimeo Video Magic: Summary

During my research, I chose five software solutions: YT Saver, Wondershare AllMyTube, Digiarty VideoProc, 4K Video Downloader, and SnapDownloader.

Each has its unique capabilities. Whether you’re a casual user or a video enthusiast, YT Saver includes the best of all worlds. Share your pick for the best Vimeo downloader in the comments below!