Best Vimeo Downloader: 5 Fast & Secure Options

by Vladimir Popescu 

Finding the best Vimeo downloader involves testing many apps that claim they can achieve this. For this reason, I explored and tried more than ten apps and chose the five best options.

Below is my comprehensive list and the details about each software. Read on to find out more!

Best Vimeo Downloader Software

1. YT Saver

YT Saver is a top-rated Vimeo downloader known for its user-friendly interface, fast download speeds, and output quality.

YT Saver downloaded section

Even more, it offers support for various other platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, Twitch, etc.

YT Saver vimeo option

The built-in browser includes a handy extension, making it even easier for users to download their favorite Vimeo videos.

YT Saver converter

Overall, YT Saver perfectly combines functionality and ease of use, making it my top choice.

Pros:

  • The software doesn’t limit your download speed
  • It can download playlists or entire channels
  • A built-in video-to-video and video-to-audio converter
  • Provides a specific section to see your download history

Cons:

  • The free trial has some limitations

Get YTSaver

2. Digiarty VideoProc

VideoProc interface

VideoProc from Digiarty is my second pick as it offers excellent features and a well-designed interface.

VideoProc downloader

This powerful app uses Level-3 GPU hardware acceleration for a speedy downloading experience regardless of file size.

VideoProc url pasted

The software supports various video and audio formats.

VideoProc output formats

It also offers excellent video editing capabilities, including trimming, merging, adding subtitles, and applying visual effects.

VideoProc Super Resolution feature

VideoProc by Digiarty is one of the best Vimeo downloader options that packs a wide range of features besides its primary function.

Pros:

  • Includes basic video editing options
  • Can also record videos while streaming content
  • Uses GPU acceleration for transcoding and editing
  • Can process 4K, 8K, and HDR videos
  • Supports over 370 codecs and 420 format conversion types

Cons:

  • The editing features are limited

3. Wondershare AllMyTube

Wondershare AlllMyTube interface

Wondershare AllMyTube is an efficient video downloader with a user-friendly interface.

Wondershare AlllMyTube two steps

The app allows downloads from over 1000 websites and supports seven different display resolutions, ensuring high-quality experiences for any device.

Wondershare AlllMyTube convert videos

You can use the app to convert videos to more than 16 file formats.

Wondershare AlllMyTube connect to mobile device

Moreover, you can download only the audio from any Vimeo video, which is especially useful for podcasts.

Wondershare AlllMyTube vimeo in list

Even though the app doesn’t automatically download videos while surfing, it’s still worth considering.

Pros:

  • Includes batch download and conversion features
  • Output resolution can be customized
  • Has a built-in media player
  • Can perform video-to-video and video-to-audio conversions

Cons:

  • The download speeds are limited compared to other options
  • It doesn’t include support for all file formats

4. 4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader interface

4K Video Downloader is a capable video download app that works seamlessly on Vimeo and many other platforms.

4K Video Downloader simultaneous downloads

This app was designed with high-quality downloads in mind, up to 8K resolution.

4K Video Downloader quality

You can select your quality settings, such as UHD 8K, HD 4K, HQ 2K, 1080p, and more.

4K Video Downloader download speed

The 4K Downloader also allows you to adjust your connection speed.

Pros:

  • Can download content seamlessly from multiple platforms
  • Fully compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux OSs
  • Specialized in downloading high-quality 4K and 360-degree videos
  • Can isolate the audio from videos

Cons:

  • It can’t download playlists like other tools
  • Video transfer to mobile devices isn’t included

5. SnapDownloader

SnapDownloader interface

SnapDownloader supports downloading videos from more than 900 platforms, including Vimeo.

SnapDownloader vimeo icon

You can use the built-in browser and navigate to Vimeo or use the shortcut that appears in the list.

SnapDownloader vimeo opened

You can download videos ranging from 144p to 8K with one click on the button.

SnapDownloader downloads tab

You can find all your videos in the Downloads tab and the correct sub-tab, depending on the status.

SnapDownloader settings

You can customize the software with various settings, including the number of parallel downloads it can manage.

Pros:

  • You can download 15 videos simultaneously
  • Speedy video processing without any speed caps
  • Clean and user-friendly interface
  • It offers 24/7 customer support

Cons:

  • You can explore the free trial for only 48 hours

How To Download From Vimeo

  1. Download, install, and run the YTSaver app.YT Saver download page
  2. Click the Online tab.ytsaver online tab
  3. Select Vimeo from the list of apps.ytsaver vimeo app
  4. Navigate to the video you want to download, and click the yellow Download button.ytsaver on Vimeo platform
  5. Once it’s done, you can find your clip in the Downloaded section.ytsaver downloaded tab

Vimeo Video Magic: Summary

During my research, I chose five software solutions: YT Saver, Wondershare AllMyTube, Digiarty VideoProc, 4K Video Downloader, and SnapDownloader.

Each has its unique capabilities. Whether you’re a casual user or a video enthusiast, YT Saver includes the best of all worlds. Share your pick for the best Vimeo downloader in the comments below!

