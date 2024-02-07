Best BiliBili Downloader - Top 5 Options for Quick Downloads

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Are you searching for the best BiliBili downloader? I’ve identified the best options after researching and testing each video downloader separately. Here are my top picks:

YTSaver is an excellent BiliBili downloader that supports more than 25 formats including MP4, MPEG, AVI, and FLV. The video quality can go up to 8k. Even more, the tool allows the processing of multiple files at the same time.

As for the price, YTSaver will cost you $9.95 per month if you choose the monthly plan, $25.95 for the annual plan, and $49.95 for the lifetime plan.

Pros:

It’s fast

The tool can download multiple files at a time

High-quality downloads

Cons:

YTSaver is somewhat costly

Since I didn’t want to install a program, I tried PasteDownload, an online app for downloading BiliBili videos. The tool supports resolutions up to 1080p and lets you download one clip at a time only. However, you can get multiple files by opening PasteDownload in separate tabs and pasting URLs into each one.

Pros:

It’s free

The download speed is as good as your internet bandwidth

Cons:

It doesn’t support 4k and 8k quality

The download formats are limited

The BraveDown downloader has a section dedicated to BiliBili. I tried the tool by pasting a URL from the website and it got converted in a few seconds. This software is quick and offers video quality up to 1080p.

I downloaded videos in the MP4 format, as was the only format mentioned on their website. BraveDown is completely free. However, you’ll have to open a new tab for each clip you want to get.

Pros:

The tool is free of cost

The download speed is fast

Cons:

It doesn’t support Ultra HD quality

The only supported format is MP4

VideoToSave relies on the copy-paste URL method and has a section dedicated to BiliBili downloads. It works similarly to the other tools in this list, but unlike them, you’ll encounter a captcha.

The only output format is MP4 and it supports up to 1080p video quality. Furthermore, this online app is free and the download speed is in line with the bandwidth of your computer network.

Pros:

Free of cost

Fast downloading

Cons:

An additional Captcha

MP4 is the only download format

Too many ads

The YouTube4kDownloader supports up to 4k video quality for downloads. Although the tool was built with YouTube in mind, I tested it successfully with BiliBili. It allows MP4 and MPEG download formats. I didn’t encounter any ads on the website and the speed was good.

Pros:

It’s free

Quick downloading

No ads

4k quality is supported

Cons:

MPEG and MP4 formats only

How To Download From BiliBili?

I’ll explain how to download videos with the YouTube4kDownloader app. It offers the highest quality among the free apps in this list, and it’s free of advertisements.

Open the videos you wish to download on the BiliBili website. Copy the URL. Open the YouTube4kDownloader website. Paste the URL in the required field. Click on Download. Select the format and quality. Click on Download corresponding to it. The video will start downloading.

Overall, YTSaver is the best BiliBili downloader on my list, but it’s a paid tool. Out of the free options, YouTube4kDownloader is the best since it offers the highest video quality without any ads.

Did you try downloading a video from BiliBili? Which app did you like the most? Please let me know in the comment section below.