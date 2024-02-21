Best LinkedIn Downloader: Top 5 Apps For Offline Viewing
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
While searching online for the best LinkedIn downloader app, I tested over ten options. I looked for the ones with the features you need for a streamlined LinkedIn downloading experience.
I’ve included my assessment of these apps in the article below, so read on to find out more!
1. YT Saver
YT Saver is the best LinkedIn downloader, allowing you to store videos quickly. The interface was designed to be simple and effective.
Every video will be automatically added to the Downloaded tab. This ensures you can easily see your download history and you can even use it as a file browser.
After adding the LinkedIn shortcut inside the built-in browser, you can easily access the platform without leaving the app.
YT Saver will preserve the download quality of all the content from LinkedIn.
You can also transform the newly downloaded LinkedIn video into another file format.
Pros:
- Fantastic support provided by the developers
- Works with over 10.000 websites and social media platforms
- Can perform video conversion after downloading
- The interface is easy to use and intuitive
Cons:
- Occasional problems with obscure platforms
- Some users complained about the app’s safety
2. SnapDownloader
SnapDownloader has a great set of valuable features.
This adaptable app includes a built-in browser with shortcuts to various platforms. As you can see, SnapDownloader doesn’t include a LinkedIn shortcut, but that’s not a problem.
You can access LinkedIn with the built-in browser. SnapDownloader can download videos with qualities ranging from 144p to 8K.
The customization options make it easy to manage your downloaded content, streamline batch downloads, and change the language settings.
Pros:
- Easy-to-use and well-designed interface
- No ads are displayed in the free version
- 24/7 customer support
- You can download videos in HD and UHD qualities
- Downloads content from over 900 websites
Cons:
- The free trial is usable for only 48 hours
3. 4K Video Downloader
4K Video Downloader has convinced me with its ability to download in HD quality and its efficiency.
Even though the name mentions 4K, the app can download content from LinkedIn in 8K resolution. This is perfect for users who want the best audio and video quality.
The built-in Smart Mode lets you set specific settings for each download quickly, while the batch processing feature further streamlines the process.
Furthermore, if you want to download 360-degree and 3D videos, 4K Downloader offers everything you need under one friendly interface.
Pros:
- Downloads videos up to 8K quality
- Fully compatible with 3D and 360-degree videos
- It can download content from various online platforms
- Can convert videos to a variety of file types
- Includes a one-click output format for fast downloads
Cons:
- The app has limitations when it comes to downloading playlists
- Some useful features are hidden behind the paywall
4. Taplio LinkedIn Video Downloader
Taplio is a versatile online tool that helps you download your favorite videos from LinkedIn.
The platform also has features that can help you manage and create posts, but that’s not the topic of our guide.
You must paste the link for the LinkedIn video you want to download, and the app will analyze its information.
After a few seconds, the video will be presented below the link area, and you’ll get access to a Download Your Video button.
Pros:
- The tool is entirely free
- Easy to use with a 3-step-process
- Helps build a personal brand on LinkedIn
- Includes a library of millions of viral LinkedIn posts
- Includes some AI features
Cons:
- It can be buggy when multiple users collaborate
- Some users reported the app sometimes automatically unschedules posts
5. TuckTools LinkedIn Video Downloader
TuckTools is a simple but effective app that can help you download videos from LinkedIn.
You can download high-quality videos from the platform by simply pasting the required link.
You can use this tool for other social media networks and platforms besides LinkedIn, so you’re always ready to store videos locally.
Pros:
- Online audio and video downloader
- You can download high-quality videos and audio files
- It quickly downloads videos shared on social media platforms like LinkedIn
Cons:
- It lacks the customization options that other tools have
How To Download From LinkedIn
- Download, install, and run the YT Saver app.
- Click the Online tab.
- Click the + icon and type the LinkedIn web address and name.
- Click the LinkedIn entry, navigate to the video you want to download, and click the yellow Download button.
- The video will appear in the Downloaded section.
Is It Legal To Download From LinkedIn?
Using third-party tools to download content from LinkedIn may violate its terms of service. I recommend that you explore LinkedIn’s User Agreement for more accurate information. However, downloading your data from the platform is allowed.
So, now all you have to do is pick the best LinkedIn downloader for you. Please use the tools responsibly and respect all the laws and user agreements.
What app did you choose? Share your experience in the comments below.