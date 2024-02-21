Best LinkedIn Downloader: Top 5 Apps For Offline Viewing

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

While searching online for the best LinkedIn downloader app, I tested over ten options. I looked for the ones with the features you need for a streamlined LinkedIn downloading experience.

I’ve included my assessment of these apps in the article below, so read on to find out more!

YT Saver is the best LinkedIn downloader, allowing you to store videos quickly. The interface was designed to be simple and effective.

Every video will be automatically added to the Downloaded tab. This ensures you can easily see your download history and you can even use it as a file browser.

After adding the LinkedIn shortcut inside the built-in browser, you can easily access the platform without leaving the app.

YT Saver will preserve the download quality of all the content from LinkedIn.

You can also transform the newly downloaded LinkedIn video into another file format.

Pros:

Fantastic support provided by the developers

Works with over 10.000 websites and social media platforms

Can perform video conversion after downloading

The interface is easy to use and intuitive

Cons:

Occasional problems with obscure platforms

Some users complained about the app’s safety

SnapDownloader has a great set of valuable features.

This adaptable app includes a built-in browser with shortcuts to various platforms. As you can see, SnapDownloader doesn’t include a LinkedIn shortcut, but that’s not a problem.

You can access LinkedIn with the built-in browser. SnapDownloader can download videos with qualities ranging from 144p to 8K.

The customization options make it easy to manage your downloaded content, streamline batch downloads, and change the language settings.

Pros:

Easy-to-use and well-designed interface

No ads are displayed in the free version

24/7 customer support

You can download videos in HD and UHD qualities

Downloads content from over 900 websites

Cons:

The free trial is usable for only 48 hours

4K Video Downloader has convinced me with its ability to download in HD quality and its efficiency.

Even though the name mentions 4K, the app can download content from LinkedIn in 8K resolution. This is perfect for users who want the best audio and video quality.

The built-in Smart Mode lets you set specific settings for each download quickly, while the batch processing feature further streamlines the process.

Furthermore, if you want to download 360-degree and 3D videos, 4K Downloader offers everything you need under one friendly interface.

Pros:

Downloads videos up to 8K quality

Fully compatible with 3D and 360-degree videos

It can download content from various online platforms

Can convert videos to a variety of file types

Includes a one-click output format for fast downloads

Cons:

The app has limitations when it comes to downloading playlists

Some useful features are hidden behind the paywall

Taplio is a versatile online tool that helps you download your favorite videos from LinkedIn.

The platform also has features that can help you manage and create posts, but that’s not the topic of our guide.

You must paste the link for the LinkedIn video you want to download, and the app will analyze its information.

After a few seconds, the video will be presented below the link area, and you’ll get access to a Download Your Video button.

Pros:

The tool is entirely free

Easy to use with a 3-step-process

Helps build a personal brand on LinkedIn

Includes a library of millions of viral LinkedIn posts

Includes some AI features

Cons:

It can be buggy when multiple users collaborate

Some users reported the app sometimes automatically unschedules posts

TuckTools is a simple but effective app that can help you download videos from LinkedIn.

You can download high-quality videos from the platform by simply pasting the required link.

You can use this tool for other social media networks and platforms besides LinkedIn, so you’re always ready to store videos locally.

Pros:

Online audio and video downloader

You can download high-quality videos and audio files

It quickly downloads videos shared on social media platforms like LinkedIn

Cons:

It lacks the customization options that other tools have

Is It Legal To Download From LinkedIn?

Using third-party tools to download content from LinkedIn may violate its terms of service. I recommend that you explore LinkedIn’s User Agreement for more accurate information. However, downloading your data from the platform is allowed.

So, now all you have to do is pick the best LinkedIn downloader for you. Please use the tools responsibly and respect all the laws and user agreements.

What app did you choose? Share your experience in the comments below.