There are two main problems about carrying your keys with you every day: they can easily get lost (though there are those handy Apple AirTags) and it’s a hassle fishing for them in your bags. These are some of the reasons why Apple is pushing to digitalize some of the basic things we carry with us every day. Thankfully, it has already successfully done it to car keys in the form of Apple’s digital car key feature via the Wallet app. And here’s the big news: Apple users will now have wider car model options where they could use the feature. That is after the company’s revelation that it would now cover select 2022 vehicle models from Genesis and Kia.

The digital car key feature, first introduced in 2020 to select BMW car models, brings excellent convenience to iPhone and Apple Watch users. It offers seamless control over the specific functions of a compatible car, like unlocking and starting it, which can all be done by simply placing the device near the vehicle. With this, the expansion of the feature availability in other car models is really a great joy for a lot of Apple users who aspire to use it on other auto models.

It was confirmed after Apple made an update to the list of vehicles on its website by putting key symbols next to them, specifically the 2022 Genesis GV60, 2022 Genesis G90, and 2022 Kia Niro. However, it is still a question if the accessibility of Apple’s digital car key feature is already available in the said models or if it is just in its stage of being rolled out. But given that Kia told MacRumors that it will just give further information about the Digital Key availability in the coming weeks, speculations that it is not still widely available might just be the answer. Yet, it is still an exciting story to follow, especially for those who own iPhone or Apple Watch running iOS 13.6 or watchOS 6.2.8 or newer.

On the other hand, the feature brags a new version that allows users to execute actions with their devices (requires U1 chip like the one in iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 6 and newer) even when concealed in pockets or bags. This is a big move from the previous version utilizing NFC technology, where one would need to place the device next to the car door. Despite that fact. The NFC support has significant benefits like allowing the use of the digital car key for up to five hours even after the iPhone is out of juice.