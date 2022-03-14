According to a new report from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may be the only new iPhone models receiving the brand new A16 chipset this year.

In their report, trusted leaker and industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that when it comes to Apple’s next generation of iPhone “only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain with the A15.”

Thankfully for prospective iPhone 14 owners who’re immediately worried about this divisive change, Ming-Chi Kuo went on to state that there still should be upgrades across the board, as all the new iPhone models should come with 6GB of RAM. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will get LPDDR 5 memory, while the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max models will receive LPDDR 4X memory.

If this leak turns out to be correct, this will obviously be an incredibly divisive move from Apple, as they have previously always launched a new chipset across the entire iPhone range for that year.

For now, it’s currently unclear just why Apple has reportedly decided to make this change and how it will affect the pricing of the entire iPhone 14 range once they launch later this year.

We’ll likely have to wait until sometime this fall to learn more, as that is usually when Apple officially announces the next generation of iPhones in an Apple event, similar to the recent presentation which announced the iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022), and the Mac Studio.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — ??? (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Alongside the disparity in chipsets, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models may also be getting a better display than their very iPhone 13 reminiscent little brothers. That’s according to industry analyst Ross Young who previously stated that only the more expensive Pro and Pro Max models will receive the 120Hz ProMotion display.