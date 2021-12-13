We recently reported that it has been confirmed that actual criminals were using Apple’s AirTags to follow unsuspecting people home. The main defence against this is that Apple will let iPhone owners know they are travelling with a tag that does not belong to them, but this does not help the 70% of people with Android phones.

Apple has now good on their promise to release an app for Android which lets Android users detect exactly that.

Gallery

Tracker Detect by Apple has the following description:

Tracker Detect looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with Apple’s Find My network. These item trackers include AirTag and compatible devices from other companies. If you think someone is using AirTag or another device to track your location, you can scan to try to find it.

Of course, you need to be somewhat paranoid to install the app in the first instance, which means most Android users will likely remain unprotected until Google builds such a feature into the OS itself.

If you are one of those paranoid types, you can find the app in the Google Play Store here.

via Engadget.