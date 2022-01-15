Amazon is once again giving you the opportunity to save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 7. You can now buy the smartwatch at a price point of $349, down from $399. If you do the math, you’re getting a chance to buy the watch by paying $50 less than the original price.

Apple Watch Series 7 has a bigger and brighter display as compared to its predecessor, Galaxy Watch Series 6. The Apple Watch Series 7 is the most premium smartwatch from Apple, and the fact that it’s selling at a discounted price makes it even more attractive. You can check out the specifications of the smartwatch below.

Apple Watch Series 7 features

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app

Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming, and dance

You can buy the Apple Watch Series 7 at a discounted price here from Amazon.