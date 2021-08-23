With a surprising lack of fanfare, a new version of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console has started popping up in games retailers around the world.

This new model of the PlayStation 5 is more akin to a slight improvement rather than a mid-generation refresh, as it only features a few mild improvements over the design of the original console which was released late last year.

Potentially the most interesting feature of this new model of the console is a new screw, which tells you a lot about how exciting the changes are. The new screw, which is used to attach the console to its stand so you’re not faced with the dilemma of which way up it goes, can now be adjusted by hand, rather than a screwdriver. It’s truly riveting stuff.

If a new screw wasn’t enough for you, then this new model of the PlayStation 5 is also slightly lighter than the launch model reportedly clocking in at 3.6kg, according to Press-Start, which is 300 grams lighter than the console as before.

While these changes are welcome improvements, the real reason to be excited is for more PlayStation 5 stock, as using slightly different components, hopefully, Sony will be able to alleviate some of the hardware issues which has been plaguing the tech industry throughout the past year and a half.

Sony has previously stated that they have enough semiconductor chips in order to fulfil their plans of selling 22 million PlayStation 5 consoles, however, there are still expectations that supply won’t be able to keep up with demand for some time still to come.