Sony has announced that, despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage, the PlayStation 5 is the company’s fastest-selling console ever, having already sold over 10 million units.

Having sold 10 million units as of July 18th 2021, the PlayStation 5 has beaten out its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, by one month, despite the console having faced supply issues which will reportedly continue until 2022.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply,” Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said in the announcement. “I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

In the announcement of the consoles sales success, PlayStation also announced sales figures for some of their premier titles, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Insomniac Games, which has sold more than 6.5 million copies already.

With exclusive games such as Deathloop, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West all set to be released in the console’s future, sales numbers will no doubt continue to soar past the 10 million mark, especially as supply issues are rectified.

The #PlayStation5 is our fastest selling console ever and I want to thank all of our fans for making this possible. We're working hard on improving the supply. Hopefully soon everyone yelling at me for being unable to purchase will have no more reason.?https://t.co/73S7m5fSkV — Jim Ryan SIE – almost authentic (@JimRyanSIE) July 28, 2021

The PlayStation 5 has also just received a new firmware update for beta-testers which introduces a huge amount of new features such as support for M.2 storage expansion, 3D audio support through TV speakers, and a whole host of UI improvements to the console.