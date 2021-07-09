In a new advert, PlayStation has briefly shown their bizarrely shaped console upside down before swiftly pulling the offending advert.

The short-lived heartwarming advert, which briefly appeared on Twitter last night according to Eurogamer, was all about a dad telling his son a touching bedtime story, reminiscent of his God of War playthrough which he returns to after his son falls asleep.

What should be an adorable heartfelt tale is sadly reprehensively ruined once the dad sits down to continue his playthrough, which runs at 4k checkerboard resolution on the PS5, as it’s revealed that his beloved PlayStation console is upside down.

The actual result of this slip-up is negligible at best, as it’s hardly like the output from the console is dependant upon its rotation, but nevertheless, Sony saw fit to take down the advert. It’s unclear at the moment if PlayStation will be re-editing re-reshooting the offending scenes to publish the advert once more, but this time with the disk drive at the base of the console, as Jim Ryan intended.

This isn’t even the first time that PlayStation has made this cataclysmic blunder as last December, Kotaku noticed that even Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios had his console upside down in a Twitter post.

While trying to show off a cute video of his cat attacking his TV whilst playing Bugsnax, Hulst accidentally revealed that he too had made the mistake of setting up his PlayStation 5 upsidedown. After being spotted, he was quick to take down and re-edit the video to crop out the offending article.

It’s unclear if having your PlayStation flipped upsidedown like this has any effect on cooling performance or if it’s just a crime against aesthetics.