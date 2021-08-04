During Sony’s recent earnings call CFO Hiroki Totoki claimed that Sony has secured enough of the illusive semiconductors to achieve its fiscal targets despite the ongoing global shortage.

“The shortage of semiconductors has impacts in various areas and through various measures, we have been taking some action,” Totoki explained during the earnings call.

Totoki continued to say that “for PS5, the target has been set for the number of units to be sold this year, and we have secured the number of chips that is necessary to achieve that. Regarding the supply of semiconductors, we are not concerned.”

While it’s good news that Sony may now have a handle on the ongoing semiconductor shortage which has been plaguing the tech industry Totoki has previously said that Sony is expecting supply issues to continue into 2022.

Back in May, Totoki reportedly told analysts that “even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand.”

With Sony now claiming to be on track to fulfil their planned goals of selling “14.8 million units of PS5” this fiscal year, which would bring the total sales up to 22 million units, hopefully, PlayStation 5’s will soon be lining store shelves so people can actually get their hands on them.