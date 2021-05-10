The supply issues which have kept PlayStation 5’s in high demand are set to continue into next year according to a Bloomberg report.

The supply issues that the technology world has been experiencing are largely down to shortages in components such as semiconductors which the COVID 19 pandemic exacerbated, leading to limited production across the industry.

Sony thinks that these issues are going to continue into 2022 according to a Bloomberg report which details what Sony said to analysts after releasing its earnings report where they announced they sold 7.8 million PS5 units.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year,” Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said at the briefing “even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand.”

Totoki reportedly also told analysts, who asked to remain nameless, that Sony needs to ramp up its console production regardless and make sure that there are consoles in stores.

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic is dealt with, Totoki assured investors that there will still be demand for the console even when people aren’t under lockdown measures.