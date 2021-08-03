As part of a planned 50th-anniversary celebration, McDonald’s Australia reportedly designed a special edition themed DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 console, but Sony wasn’t having it.

As part of the 50th-anniversary celebration collaboration, McDonald’s apparently made 50 of these heinous PS5 controllers which would be given out to lucky, or rather unlucky, winners via Australian Twitch streamers.

Despite this controller going through an undoubtedly rigorous design process to create something as haunting as Ronald McDonald’s face, apparently, the fast-food giant never had permission from Sony, Press Start reports.

“Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a McDonald’s representative explained.

Later speaking to IGN, another representative for the company explained that “the image was provided to media in error and there is no commercial relationship between McDonald’s Australia and Sony PlayStation.”

We don’t quite know how a company as big as McDonald’s managed to fully design a controller yet forget to ask for permission from Sony to do so, but whatever the reason this limited edition DualSense controller will forever remain out of reach for collectors who for some reason want it tainting their collection.

Thankfully it’s not all bad news about controllers today, as Xbox has just unveiled a new special edition controller of their own called the Aqua Shift, which features a prismatic shimmering design that looks a whole lot better than what McDonald’s cooked up.

The Twitch streams which were planned as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations will still go ahead, however, the controllers won’t be featuring during the broadcasts.