Update: Eurogamer’s inclusion of the Xbox Series storage expansion card was added to their detailed accessories chart by accident. The source we used – The Gamer – has since exclaimed that the price was included due to a “Rogue link”.

Microsoft’s memory card approach to next-gen storage with the Xbox Series storage expansion card may not be extremely cheap, but it appears the storage option is more affordable than at first thought.

According to a report by Eurogamer, thanks Gamer, the Xbox Series storage expansion card was listed online for £159 for an additional 1TB of storage, a much-needed addition for those with the 512GB Xbox Series S.

Only the 1TB version was spotted online, but other storage sizes are expected to come along sometime in the future. To learn more about Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S expandable storage, check here.

Despite having a smaller 512GB SSD for its internal storage, Microsoft has revealed that most games should see a 30% decrease in file size on Xbox Series S compared to its X counterpart. With the console only looking to play titles at 1440p maximum, texture optimisations should be put in place.

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have become available to pre-order today, following the massive news that Xbox has acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for a colossal $7.5 billion.