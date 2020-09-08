Xbox Series S trailer leaks: 60% smaller than Series X, 512GB SSD, 1440p

A new Xbox Series S trailer has leaked, revealing a bunch of key details for Microsoft’s budget entry into next-gen gaming.
Published online by Microsoft Insider WalkingCat, the leaked Xbox Series S trailer includes a bunch of intriguing information that has yet to be revealed.
Here’s what the trailer says about the upcoming console:
- 60% smaller than Xbox Series X
- Seamless Game Switching
- All-Digital
- 1440p up to 120fps
- DirectX Ray-tracing
- Variable Rate Shading
- Variable Refresh Rate
- Ultra-Low Latency
- Custom 512GB SSD
- 4K streaming media playback
- 4K upscaling for games
Check out the leaked Xbox Series S trailer below:
no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP
— WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020
For more information on the next-gen Series S console, check out the revealed price alongside the leaked price of the more powerful Xbox Series X.
