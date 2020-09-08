Xbox Series S trailer leaks: 60% smaller than Series X, 512GB SSD, 1440p

by Lewis White

 

A new Xbox Series S trailer has leaked, revealing a bunch of key details for Microsoft’s budget entry into next-gen gaming. 

Published online by Microsoft Insider WalkingCat, the leaked Xbox Series S trailer includes a bunch of intriguing information that has yet to be revealed.

Here’s what the trailer says about the upcoming console:

  • 60% smaller than Xbox Series X
  • Seamless Game Switching
  • All-Digital
  • 1440p up to 120fps
  • DirectX Ray-tracing
  • Variable Rate Shading
  • Variable Refresh Rate
  • Ultra-Low Latency
  • Custom 512GB SSD
  • 4K streaming media playback
  • 4K upscaling for games

Check out the leaked Xbox Series S trailer below:

For more information on the next-gen Series S console, check out the revealed price alongside the leaked price of the more powerful Xbox Series X.

