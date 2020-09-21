Microsoft’s has paid a massive $7.5 billion for the recent ZeniMax Media/Bethesda acquisition.

The Bethesda acquisition, which was announced earlier today, hasn’t been discussed by Microsoft in terms of money, has reportedly eclipsed the company’s purchase of Minecraft developer Mojang in 2014.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, Microsoft paid a whopping $7.5 billion for the gigantic acquisition. That’s three times the amount that Microsoft paid for Minecraft.

Despite the acquisition, not all of Bethesda’s future projects will be exclusive games. The upcoming releases of Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo are both timed exclusive releases on Sony’s PlayStation 5.