Your ChatGPT Conversations Could Improve with Long-Term Memory feature - Here's How
2 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
?OpenAI has announced a new update to ChatGPT’s conversation capabilities with the introduction of a long-term memory feature, rolling out today to Plus and Pro subscribers globally, excluding users in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein due to regional regulations.
Also read: ChatGPT’s new image generator might actually be good. It’s definitely easier to use
This feature allows ChatGPT to remember details from past conversations, enabling a more personalized and context-aware experience for its users. The long-term memory feature works in two ways: users can either manually instruct ChatGPT to retain specific information, or the AI can autonomously refer to previous chats to enhance its responses in the future interactions.?
While users on social media raised intitial doubts regarding data safety and privacy, OpenAI has enabled its users with full control over the new feature. They can view, edit, or delete memories at any time through the personalization settings. Additionally, a “Temporary Chat” option is available for those who prefer not to have certain conversations remembered.?
The rollout will extend to Team, Enterprise, and Education users in the coming weeks. OpenAI emphasizes that the memory feature is optional and can be disabled at any time, ensuring users have control over their data and interactions.?
This development aligns with OpenAI’s vision to create AI systems that evolve with users over time, providing more relevant and tailored assistance across various tasks
User forum
0 messages