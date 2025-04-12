Your ChatGPT Conversations Could Improve with Long-Term Memory feature - Here's How

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

?OpenAI has announced a new update to ChatGPT’s conversation capabilities with the introduction of a long-term memory feature, rolling out today to Plus and Pro subscribers globally, excluding users in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein due to regional regulations.

This feature allows ChatGPT to remember details from past conversations, enabling a more personalized and context-aware experience for its users. The long-term memory feature works in two ways: users can either manually instruct ChatGPT to retain specific information, or the AI can autonomously refer to previous chats to enhance its responses in the future interactions.?

The memory improvements in ChatGPT are rolling out starting today to all Plus and Pro users except in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.



Team, Enterprise, and Edu users will get access in a few weeks.



While users on social media raised intitial doubts regarding data safety and privacy, OpenAI has enabled its users with full control over the new feature. They can view, edit, or delete memories at any time through the personalization settings. Additionally, a “Temporary Chat” option is available for those who prefer not to have certain conversations remembered.?

The rollout will extend to Team, Enterprise, and Education users in the coming weeks. OpenAI emphasizes that the memory feature is optional and can be disabled at any time, ensuring users have control over their data and interactions.?

This development aligns with OpenAI’s vision to create AI systems that evolve with users over time, providing more relevant and tailored assistance across various tasks