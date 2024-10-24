Xbox users will soon be able to make voice calls for Discord DMs directly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Discord integration on Xbox is just getting better. Now, the gaming platform will let you directly do voice calls for Discord DMs, and we’re also getting new mapping options in the Xbox Accessories App.

Microsoft is currently testing these updates in the recent Xbox Update Preview for the invite-only Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. The company says, “Just open the guide, head to Parties & chats, select Discord, then choose Direct Voice Chats to find the list of direct message channels you are able to join.”

The Redmond tech giant mentions further that you can now map the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller thumbsticks to button or keyboard inputs, and even use them for mouse control in supported games and apps. Last year, the company also tested keyboard mapping to Xbox controllers.

The update also includes language localization improvements and fixes for various system issues, although some known bugs remain unresolved. Microsoft acknowledges the issues where Xbox 360 friends appear in both friends and following lists, and occasional unresponsiveness when remapping controller inputs in the Xbox Accessories app.

Earlier this year, Microsoft also let you watch Discord streams on Xbox a lot easier in the green console’s August 2024 update. With the update, you can connect with your Discord friends, join chats, and stream gameplay from Xbox without a PC or phone.

You could also cherry-pick which part of a game you want to install, which is nice if you’re struggling with Xbox storage.