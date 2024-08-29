Xbox update August 2024 arrives just in time with Black Ops 6 beta

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s that time of the month. The Xbox update of August 2024 is finally here with a lot of interesting changes here and there—right before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta opens by the end of August.

With this update, you can finally pick and choose additional features you want to download and install for your games whether it’s on the Xbox console or PC via the Xbox app, besides the required base download. But, it’s only possible for games that support customizable installation options.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III from last year, for example, has Multiplayer, Warzone, and Campaign modes that are customizable. You can choose what you want to download besides the base, and it’s likely possible to do so with the Black Ops 6, too, with the Campaign and Co-Op modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s base game is about 40 GB, and if you’re on the open beta—which opens on August 30—you also need to download another 32 GB for it. The feature itself has been in testing across several insider rings, and it seems like Microsoft is ready to ship it out to the masses.

Speaking of Xbox’s August 2024 update, Microsoft also brings out the Xbox-less Xbox experience on Amazon Fire TV to even older devices, including the Fire TV Stick (1st Gen) and Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen). There’s also a deeper Discord integration that lets you find your friends and channels directly from your Xbox console.