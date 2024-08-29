Want to watch Discord stream on Xbox more easily? We've got good news

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has just launched the monthly Xbox update for August 2024 with a lot of interesting changes here and there. One of them is the previously-tested feature that lets you watch Discord stream on Xbox directly on the console.

The Redmond tech giant said that you can connect with your Discord friends directly right from your Xbox consoles by linking your Xbox and Discord accounts. There, you can see your Discord friends in your Xbox Friends list, join their voice chats, or watch their streams without needing a PC or phone.

Earlier, Microsoft tested the very same feature in the invite-only Alpha & Alpha Skip-Ahead rings. And now, it seems like the company is ready to ship the feature out to the masses, and you can even stream your Xbox gameplay to your Discord friends directly from the console.

Such integration puts the console one step ahead of Sony’s PlayStation, to say at least. A while ago, the Japanese tech giant announced that PS5 players would soon be able to join Discord voice chats directly from their console without needing a PC or mobile app. This feature has started rolling out gradually, starting in Japan and Asia, and expanding globally.

As for the August 2024 update, it actually arrived just in time with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 open beta. One of the interesting additions being launched is the feature that lets you selectively choose what additional parts/modes of the game that you want to download.

And while rumors that Black Ops 6 would rock over 200GB size have been debunked, it’s still a nice addition nonetheless.