Xbox brings this Discord feature that Sony's PS5 users have been begging

Microsoft has just announced a new feature for Xbox users that lets them watch their friends’ streams on Discord directly via the Xbox consoles. You won’t even need to have the Discord app on a PC or mobile.

Sony recently brought a Discord integration within the next-gen PlayStation 5 consoles. It lets you join Discord voice chats directly from the console, something that’s actually been around on Xbox for a while. But still, you’re not able to view your friends’ Discord stream directly within the PS5 console.

The Redmond tech giant said that it’s currently testing the feature this week among insiders within the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings. You can also see your friends’ activities on Discord, join their voice chats, or stream your own gameplay while connected to a Discord call as long as you link your Xbox and Discord accounts.

“Your Discord friends will show up on the right side under “Happening now” whenever they are playing a game or chatting in Discord voice,” the announcement reads.

The Alpha Skip-Ahead or Alpha rings are invite-only, so if you’re not a part of that, well, our best bet is to wait a little longer until Xbox is ready to launch it for general users.

As for Sony’s PS5 though, it wasn’t too long ago when Discord first arrived on PS5, and it still has a lot of catching up to do with its Xbox version. Before the recent integration, you had to start the call on Discord’s mobile or PC app and then transfer it to the console.

The Discord integration on PS5 is currently available in select countries.