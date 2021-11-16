Xbox has announced the latest list of additions to Xbox Game Pass, and with ten games coming to the subscription service there should be something for everyone.

Alongside two EA Play titles for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, Xbox Game Pass is getting four day one releases throughout this latter half of November, so, if you can drag yourself away from Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, there will be plenty of new games to enjoy.

Dead Space (Cloud) EA Play – Available today

You are Isaac Clarke, an engineer on the spacecraft USG Ishimura. You’re not a warrior. You’re not a soldier. You are, however, the last line of defence for the remaining living crew.

Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) EA Play – Available today

When history tells the story of the Fifth Blight, what will be said about the hero who turned the tide against the darkspawn? Determine your legacy and fight for Thedas as a noble dwarf, an elf far from home, a mage apprentice, or a customized hero of your own design.

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: In Next Space Rebels, you will develop from a naive rocket hobbyist into an experienced space activist by designing, building, and launching rockets of increasing complexity.

Exo One (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 18

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: A strange signal… an alien craft… an interplanetary, gravity-defying journey through space and time. Master a truly alien traversal system and move through enigmatic and desolate alien landscapes in ways you’ve never experienced.

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 18

In Fae Tactics, follow a young magic-user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae.

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 18

My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana.

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 18

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Undungeon is a gorgeous Action/RPG driven by intense real-time combat and an immensely rich science fiction story. Travel between dimensions and change the world around you in an attempt to reconstruct the shattered Multiverse.

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 23

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Put simply, DEEEER Simulator is a “Slow-Life Town Destruction Game”. You can spend your days enjoying a nice, relaxed frolic here and there together with the other animals around town, or you can choose to relieve some stress and absolutely destroy the town and everything in it.

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 23

Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts. Possess lost warriors, track down hidden sanctums of the devout, and face formidable foes.

Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 30

A satirical spy-fi lair builder where YOU are the criminal mastermind! Construct your base, train your minions, defend your operations from the Forces of Justice, and achieve global domination!

As always with Xbox Game Pass, while there is a lot to look forward to with the new addition, there is the sad news that a number of games are leaving the service too. Here are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month on November 30th: