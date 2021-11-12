Xbox has joined forces with Disney once again to offer another 30 day trial of Disney+ to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the perks program.

After a recent perk gave Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members four months of Spotify Premium, Xbox has smashed it out of the park once again, this time teaming up with Disney to give new and renewed access to one of the biggest streaming platforms available.

Celebrate #DisneyPlusDay with @XboxGamePass Ultimate Perks! Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get the following:

? 1 Month of @DisneyPlus

? Black Panther Strategist Outfit

? Aerospace Outfit Set

? Kate Bishop Chin-Up Emote Claim now via the Perks gallery. pic.twitter.com/sCAy2dq9Ag — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 12, 2021

The free trial and includes a number of other gifts, including a Black Panther Strategist Outfit, an Aerospace Outfit Set and the Kate Bishop Chin-Up Emote.

A Disney Plus subscription gives you access to brand-new movies such as Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, which is still in theatres, and of course all of Disney’s back catalogue of blockbuster movies.

For those who’ve already claimed this perk the last time it was offered, never fear, as according to the Xbox Wire news post, “whether you claimed the previous Disney+ Perk or not, Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery.”

For all the legal details, this promotion will only be available to new Disney+ subscribers, and of course, you have to be over 18 as well. After the trial, a subscription will renew as you might expect as well, so make sure to cancel it if you don’t want to keep using the service.