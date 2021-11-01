Xbox has announced Xbox Game Pass’ first haul of games for November, and this month is off to a cracking start with Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 coming to the platform.

Alongside Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Pass will be getting two other day one releases this November, and if those don’t strike your fancy there’s still five other games to look forward to, so without further ado let’s get into the long list of what’s available this month on Xbox Game Pass.

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) – November 2

Available on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC’s Minecraft is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass. Featuring cross-play with any current Minecraft version, Xbox Game Pass of PC members can now enjoy both the Bedrock and Java editions of Mojang’s hit blocky mining and crafting game, all via one launcher.

Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 2

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking.

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 4

Coming to Xbox Game Pass via EA Play: Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell, and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges.

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 4

Kill It With Fire is a first-person action game about hunting spiders and causing collateral damage. As you can imagine there’s quite a bit of fire involved in this one to say the least.

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Embark on a journey to the top of the game, finding the perfect club for you from one of the 123 leading football leagues at your disposal. It’s over to you to meet the expectations of the club and the fans.

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: As if one version of Football Manager 2022 wasn’t enough, now there’s two of them! This dedicated Xbox release has been “adapted for console play,” so now wherever you are you’ll be able to enjoy the thrilling highs and lows of managing a football team. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can even enjoy Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition via Cloud Gaming with touch control support from day one.

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Your Ultimate Horizon Adventure awaits! Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open-world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console) – November 11

Experience the blockbuster classic, updated for a new generation – now with across-the-board enhancements including Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and much more.

One Step from Eden (Console and PC) – November 11

Build a powerful deck, cast spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, find game-changing artifacts, make friends or make enemies, just make it to Eden.

As always it’s not all good news when a suite of games is announced for Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft has also announced the list of games leaving the service.

Here’s the list of the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 15th: