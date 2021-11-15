During Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Celebration Microsoft has announced that over 70 games are coming to Xbox backwards compatibility.

This latest batch of games coming to Xbox’s backwards compatibility library includes plenty of fan favourites from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox such as the Map Payne series and the F.E.A.R franchise.

Microsoft also announced that players can enjoy the entire Skate franchise, thanks to the addiction of Skate 2, as well as Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, Star Wars: Starfighter, and Otogi franchises, all through backwards compatibility as of today.

During the celebration presentation, Microsoft announced that “all original Xbox games will look better than ever on all modern consoles,” thanks to faster loading times and Auto HDR being available on all these titles, so long as you’ve got a supported display.

Alongside this, FPS Boost has now been enabled on over 30 fan-favourite titles such as F.E.A.R, NIER, and Fallout 3. As of today, FPS Boost is also rolling out to 33 titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming to make backwards compatible games more enjoyable than ever before.