Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are getting to play 16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles through the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Announced in an Xbox Wire news post, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can go back through time to start playing the titles added today to Xbox Cloud Gaming, available on Android phones and tablets.

“Now you’ll be able to play a range of games on mobile, from original Xbox titles like Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, to Xbox 360 hits Banjo-Kazooie, Fable II and Fallout: New Vegas.” The post announces, reeling through some of the available titles.

Below is the full list of titles added to the service today, available to play on your phone with a controller or touch controls.

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

The Backward Compatibility program is heading to the cloud, starting with a collection of classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games. Details here: https://t.co/Ouxhr6ujSL — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 31, 2021

Up until now, only Xbox One titles have been on the service, which is only technically backwards compatibly in the loosest sense since a new generation has released. Thankfully now, the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is getting it for good.