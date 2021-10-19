Microsoft has announced the date for their Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebration event, which is due to kick off on November 15th at 5 PM GMT.

Being broadcast via Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT, this event will be a “special look back at 20 years of Xbox,” so be sure to tune in if you want to spend a while reminiscing about all things Xbox.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has confirmed that they won’t be announcing any new games at the event, but there’s still a long list of titles that Xbox has announced which we could potentially hear about such as Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Halo Infinite.

While games are undoubtedly at the core of Xbox, it’s possible they won’t be prominently featuring at the event, as there is also an impressive bounty of 20th-anniversary accessories and apparel that they could be talking about instead, such as the recently unveiled 20th-anniversary controller and headset pair.

We're celebrating 20 years of Xbox and getting ready for 20 more. Join us: https://t.co/rCs1ntqIsN pic.twitter.com/TwlLUrvhnP — Xbox (@Xbox) October 19, 2021

Microsoft will be announcing more details about what to expect from the 20th-anniversary celebration event in the future, so stay tuned to learn more about what’s going on.