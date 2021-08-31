Bethesda has had to say again that no, Starfield is not coming to the PlayStation 5, stop grasping at straws.

Bethesda has been owned by Xbox for quite some time now after their $7.5 billion acquisition, but that hasn’t stopped PlayStation fans from really wanting their next brand new IP, Starfield.

During Bethesda’s recent Gamescom stream, VSP of global marketing and communications Pete Hines gave PlayStation fans a little bit of misguided hope when he announced that “I don’t know if I would go so far as to say, you’re done ever playing stuff on PlayStation,” when asked about Bethesda’s future on other platforms.

Fans were quick to hope that this might mean that Bethesda’s new IP, Starfield, could actually be coming to PlayStation consoles at some point, despite Heins saying only a few sentences prior that “certainly there are going to be things you’re not going be able to play. Starfield, it was announced as a thing that’s an Xbox exclusive.”

As a result, Hines, alongside Xbox’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg were forced to do the rounds on Twitter, clearing up some of the misconceptions surrounding what had been said, and confirming once again that no, Starfield is not coming to PlayStation.

“Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022 … I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change,” Greenberg replied plainly to one hopeful fan, while Hines told another that “No, that isn’t what I was suggesting,” when asked if the rumours were true.

No, that isn't what I was suggesting. pic.twitter.com/fkoXql9FkI — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) August 30, 2021

Something tells me that this won’t be the last time this story comes up, but as if we really need to say it again after all this, Starfield is an Xbox and PC exclusive, that will also be launching onto Xbox Game Pass on Day One on November 11th 2022.