After being unfortunately pipped to the post by Best Buy, Xbox has officially announced their 20th-anniversary Xbox Series X|S Controller and headset.

Launching on November 15th, the Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Stereo Headset are available for preorder now for $69.99 each.

“The 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller is a fresh spin on the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit,” Microsoft explained in the controller’s announcement. “The body of the controller features a translucent black finish with silver internals so you can see every detail. The nostalgic, green Xbox button brings us back to the first green Xbox logo.”

Similarly, the 20th-Anniversary Special Edition Stereo Headset is “something truly special.” The headset, once again matching the controller, “features a translucent black body with silver internals so you can see what brings this headset to life. Green accents on the boom mic, inside and outside of the earcups.”





Alongside the special edition controller and headset, Microsoft also revealed some new 20th-anniversary merchandise which is available today if you can’t wait until November 15th. Featuring the original Xbox sphere button that’s also seen on the 20th-anniversary controller, the Black & Green Sphere tee and hat supposedly represent “ our love for all things Xbox and to celebrate 20 years of playing together.”