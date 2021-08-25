After being surprisingly absent from Xbox’s Gamescom presentation yesterday, as well as being leaked earlier today, Xbox has finally confirmed that Halo Infinite launches on December 8th.

The announcement came during Gamescom Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, alongside a new trailer that shows off an introduction into Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer’s first season.

With the 20th anniversary of Halo and Xbox happening later this year on November 15th, it’s a surprise to us that Xbox isn’t launching the game then, since they made such a big deal about it earlier in the year.

While Halo Infinite might not be launching on the 20th anniversary of the franchise, Xbox has announced that there will be a special edition Elite Series 2 controller to commemorate the event, which you can ever preorder now. Alongside this, there is also going to be a limited edition Xbox Series X console which looks incredible.

With the game already being no stranger to delays, and campaign co-op already delayed until March at the earliest, it makes us wonder if Halo Infinite’s development has been a bit bumpy, to say the least at 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8th 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with the game also being available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One.