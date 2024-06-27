Windows 11's latest KB5039302 non-security update causes your PC to aggressively restart

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has recently launched KB5039302, a non-security update for folks using Windows 11 in both 23H2 and 22H2 versions. And while the update itself brings previously-tested features like the Game Pass recommendation cards on the Settings app, it bears one problem: your PC may repeatedly restart.

And that’s an annoying issue. As told in an update on its health release page, Microsoft confirmed that the restart happens repeatedly on devices using virtual machine tools and nested virtualization features, such as CloudPC, DevBox, and Azure Virtual Desktop. If this happens to your system, you may need to do a recovery operation to restore normal use.

“Users of Windows Home edition are less likely to experience this issue, as virtualization is less common in home environments,” Microsoft reassures, promising that a fix will be shipped in the next update.

Speaking of the KB5039302 update, Microsoft also brings some more features, like the ability to create 7-zip and TAR files directly from the context menu, support for Emoji 15.1, and a new account manager on the Start menu. These features have previously been tested in several of Windows 11’s insider channels for a while.

As for folks using Windows 10, Microsoft also shipped its own non-security update, the KB5039299. However, some also reported that their Copilot experience was disrupted after installing the update. It specifically happened for people using a vertical taskbar or a multi-monitor setup where some icons moved around unexpectedly.