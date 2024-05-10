Microsoft, once again, tests Game Pass recommendations ads on Settings page

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the week again. Microsoft has just recently launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.470, or the KB5037864 update, for folks in the Dev channel. And now, the Redmond company seems to be pushing Game Pass recommendations on the Settings page once again.

Basically, once you open the Settings app, you’ll see Game Pass recommendations on the Home page. It’s one of the available cards, besides recommended settings, cloud storage, and device personalization.

“As a reminder – the Settings homepage will be shown only on the Home and Pro editions of Windows 11 and if you’re signed into Windows with your Microsoft account,” Microsoft reassures.

Microsoft first tested this change in the KB5036985 update for Beta channel insiders back in mid-April this year. Some called it “sneaking ads,” which, honestly, is not surprising at all as it’s coming from Microsoft.

The KB5037864 update also brings a few interesting tidbits here and there. You get fixes for the Windows 11 Modern Standby bug and overall performance enhancements.

The change comes amidst speculation that Game Pass and Activision deal were the black sheep of the recent closure of several Bethesda studios, namely Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog.

The news came as a surprising feat considering how well Tango’s Hi-Fi Rush was performing last year despite being a surprise release. An ex-Microsoft employee analyzes that, while Game Pass did boost games’ popularity, they’re not enough to boost sales and make up for what Microsoft spent in acquiring these game studios.