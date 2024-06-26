Microsoft's KB5039299 update for Windows 10 (22H2) fixes past Start menu icon errors

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Once again, it is that time of the month for non-security updates on Windows 10. Microsoft has now launched the KB5039299 update for users in the 22H2 version, bringing the OS build number to 19045.4598, with a few improvements here and there.

You may recall that we noted annoying issues on the taskbar and Start menu icons not too long ago, where an “Open with” dialog is triggered whenever you right-click on the Taskbar or Start menu icons. And now, as Microsoft says in an update of its health release page, the recent KB5039299 update has fixed this issue for good.

But still, there are some new issues to be noted. Microsoft indicates that this update brings several complications, such as desktop icon movement on multi-monitor setups with Copilot, incompatibility with vertically positioned taskbars, and a profile picture change error post-update.

“Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview),” Microsoft says.

And as for the latter issue, Microsoft also says that when you try to change your user account profile picture via the Start menu > Browse for one, it may result in the error code 0x80070520. The company then promises to ship fixes in the next update for Windows 10.

As for folks using Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 versions, Microsoft also launched the KB5039302 update.

It brings a few features that were previously tested in insiders’ channels, including the Game Pass recommendation cards on the Settings app, the new account manager on the Start menu, support for Emoji 15.1, and the ability to create 7-zip and TAR files using the context menu.