Game Pass card on Settings now available for all, thanks to Windows 11's KB5039302 update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s that time of the month for non-security updates once again. Microsoft has finally released the KB5039302 update for Windows 11’s 23H2 and 22H2 versions, bringing the OS build numbers to 22621.3810 and 22631.3810.

The KB5039302 update for Windows 11 brings several features that Microsoft has previously tested in Windows 11’s insider channels to everyone. You may recall that Microsoft tested the Game Pass recommendation card on the Settings app a little while ago—so with this update, Microsoft is serious about bringing the experience to everyone.

The ability to create 7-zip and TAR files using the context menu, which the Redmond company first launched for Beta channel insiders earlier this year, also arrived within this update. You also get previously-tested features like support for Emoji 15.1, and the new account manager on the Start menu that first rolled out last month.

As for performance improvements and fixes, Microsoft addresses issues with Group Policy, Storage Spaces Direct, RDMA, OneDrive in Azure Virtual Desktop, and more.

As for folks using Windows 10, Microsoft also launched its non-security update. Billed as the KB5039299 update, Windows 10 22H2 users can now enjoy a few fixes and improvements here and there including fixes for taskbar jump lists and improvements to the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME).

It also fixes this week-old issue that we previously reported about the taskbar and Start menu icons for Windows 10.

Check out the full changelog of the KB5039302 update (OS Builds 22621.3810 and 22631.3810) for Windows 11 here.