According reliable tipster WABetainfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a revamped media picker to make things easier for the users to quickly find the media they want to share to contacts or status updates. The new feature is currently in the developmental phase and will become available for beta testers first.

The new media picker page show two tabs — you’ll find all your recent photos, videos, GIFs from your gallery in ‘Recent’ tab, while the ‘Gallery’ tab will display all other photos, videos, GIFs in your gallery. The redesinged media picker appears to be far simpler than the current interface.

Currenly, clicking on the camera button in the chat will open the camera interface with recent media files appearing at the buttom. With how things work at this moment, it’s quite complicated to find older photos and videos. The new media picker, however, will make it easier for you to both find and share photos and videos. Additionally, you’ll also be able select multiple photos and videos from the new file picker page.

However, it’s worth noting that the media picker gets displayed only when you’ll open the in-app camera. WABetainfo clarified that the new media picker won’t be available when you normally share media from a chat.

The new file picker was first spotted on WhatsApp Beta 2.22.4.4. for Android, but it might also be available for iOS users in the future. As mentioned above, the feature is currently in the testing phase and will be available for beta testers first. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information on when WhatsApp will make it available for the beta testers.

Besides the new file picker, the Meta-owned company is also working on the ability to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS. New community feature for iOS users, global voice message player, message reactions, and an improved darwing experience are some of the exciting new features that WhatsApp is currently working on. These features will also be available for the beta testers first. Unfortunately, we don’t have a timeline as to when you’ll get the opportunity to use these featues.