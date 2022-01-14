Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been working on WhatsApp message reactions for quite some time now, and it looks like the company has made significant headway in developing the feature as tipster WABetainfo has spotted a setting to manage when you should receive notifications for reactions on WhatsApp iOS beta client.

However, it’s still not possible for the beta users to react to WhatsApp messages, but since the setting has appeared, it shouldn’t take much longer to add the message reactions feature to its instant chat messenger. The tipster speculates that the feature will be available very soon.

As we said in one of our previous posts, WhatsApp messages can have an infinite amount of reactions, and you’ll be able to select any emoji from the emoji panel. However, when the number of the reactions exceeds 999, the recipient will see 999+. Also, everyone will be able to see who reacted to a message.

Last year, the feature was also spotted on the WhatsApp Android beta client, and now that we’re also seeing it on iOS, it’s quite clear that the feature will be available for both iOS and Android users. However, we remain uninformed as to whether the web client and WhatsApp UWP will get the feature in a future update.

The feature is currently in the developmental phase, and we don’t know when the feature will be available for the general public. Rest assured, we’ll post an update when the feature becomes available.