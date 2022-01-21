WhatsApp users can easily switch to an Android smartphone without worrying about whether they’ll be able to recover the chat history. Last year, the Meta-owned company added an option to transfer chats from an iOS phone to an Android handset, but the reverse is not possible at this moment—you cannot import the chat history from an Android to an iOS phone. But this will change soon.

According to tipster WABetainfo, WhatsApp is currently working on the ability to import chat history from an Android smartphone to an iPhone to ensure that users don’t have to worry about losing all their previous chats when they’re switching to iOS.

The feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 22.2.74). Below is the screenshot of what the transfer will look like.

However, it’s worth noting that in order for you to transfer chats from Android to iOS you’ll require to install an app called ‘Move to iOS’ on your Android smartphone.

The feature is currently in the developmental phase and will be available to the beta testers first. Unfortunately, the tipster has nothing to share about when the feature will be available for the beta testers. Rest assured, you’ll post a follow-up article as and when the feature becomes available, so stay tuned.